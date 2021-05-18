Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a cultivated cereal crop that is found in the arid and semiarid areas of Africa and Asia. It is primarily a powder food, made out of Ragi grain that hold seeds arranged in florets and usually brown, red or purple in colour.

Ragi justifies its status as a wholesome breakfast cereal and a super food. It is an excellent source of minerals, vitamins and nutrients that hosts valuable health benefits for the human body.

Here are some amazing health benefits of Ragi:

1. PRODUCES RED BLOOD CELLS: Ragi contains Vitamin B1 that helps in Red Blood Cells (RBC) production and forms Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to drive many processes in living cells, such as muscle contraction and chemical synthesis.

2. CONTROLS DIABETES: Ragi is rich in source of magnesium, dietary fibers and polyphenols antioxidant that improves insulin response by lowering blood sugar levels.

3. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Ragi has a high level of dietary fiber that helps in proper digestion, eases the passage of waste through the intestine and prevents constipation.

4. REDUCES CHOLESTEROL: Ragi contains Lecithin and Methionine amino acids that brings down blood cholesterol levels by reducing plaque formation in the blood vessels thus cutting down the risk of stroke and other heart diseases.

5. SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH: Ragi flour is rich in Magnesium that helps to maintain nerve function and normal heartbeat.

6. RICH IN PROTEIN: Ragi is rich in source of protein that helps in muscle functioning, maintaining metabolism, blood formation and promotes the release of growth hormones.

7. SUPPORTS SKIN HEALTH: Ragi contains Methionine and Lysine amino acids that helps the skin to block premature aging and prevents less prone to wrinkles and sagging.

8. SUPPORTS BONE HEALTH: Ragi is loaded with calcium and vitamin D that helps to develop bones in children, fights bone erosion in adults, maintains bone health and prevents from Osteoporosis.