Broccoli, referred as a cruciferous vegetables is an edible green plant that resembles cauliflower. It has large flower heads associated with leaves, dark green in colour and belongs to genus Brassicacaeae family.

Broccoli has a reputation as super food and can be eaten raw or cooked. It contains a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants that support many aspects of human health.

Here are some of the amazing benefits of broccoli:

1. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Broccoli is loaded with vitamin C and multitude of nutrients that helps for proper immune function and prevents various infections.

2. REDUCES INFLAMMATION: Broccoli contains bio-active compounds that reduces inflammation and protects cells from DNA damage, rheumatoid arthritis, skin disease, bowel disease and obesity.

3. PREVENTS CANCER: Broccoli is a rich source of natural compounds that helps to neutralize carcinogens, destructs dysfunctional cells and prevents cancer cells from growing.

4. SUPPORTS BONE HEALTH: Broccoli contains potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, zinc, vitamins K and C that promotes bone formation, bone density loss, bone mass and bone strength.

5. SUPPORTS BRAIN HEALTH: Broccoli contains kaempferol bioactive compound that helps to slow mental decline, lowers incidence of brain injury, support brain function and nervous tissue function.

6. SUPPORTS ORAL HEALTH: Broccoli contains a vitamin C and calcium nutrient that helps to prevent periodontal disease and reduce your risk of oral cancers or dental diseases.

7. GOOD FOR SKIN: Broccoli contains bioactive compounds that protects against Ultraviolet rays of sun exposure which leads to skin cancer and skin damage.