7th Pay Commission: Government employees’ salary to increase by Rs 96 thousands!

The central government employees are likely to get a good news soon as the government of India may soon approve of increasing their fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission.

If reports are to be believed, the central employees’ salary may be increased by Rs 8,000 per month. At present, the employees are paid on the basis of 2.57 percent under the fitment factor. However, if it is increased to 3.68 percent, then the minimum wage of the employees will see a huge rise.

Reportedly, if the government approves the salary hike, the employees can see a big increase in their salary from September 1 onwards. The minimum wage may increase from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand in total. As a result, one’s basic salary may increase to Rs. 8 thousand in a month and Rs. 96 thousand in a year.

It is to be noted here that the fitment factor is used to increase the salary of employees working under the central government. Furthermore, on being approved, the salary structure under the fitment factor will increase by Rs 8,000 per month.

Employees have been demanding to increase the fitment factor for a long time now. Both the central and state employees have long demanded a raise in the fitment factor from 2.57 percent to 3.68 percent. Resulting in the increase in their minimum wage from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand.

If the basic pay increases as speculated, the employees are in for a treat with a high rise in their salary. For example, if one’s minimum salary is Rs. 18 thousand, then they will get Rs. 46,260 as per the 2.57 percent fitment factor, excluding allowances. But if the fitment factor increases by 3.68 percent, then their salary will be Rs 95,680.