5 foods for improved liver health, Read to know more

Your liver is the second-largest organ of your body that is responsible for over 500 functions in your body. Not forgetting to mention, the liver is a very complex organ of the human body as well.

Counting some of its functions, the liver helps in food digestion and removes toxins from your body. Meanwhile, we’ve all been guilty of ignoring our liver health at some point. Rather, we abuse this vital organ in many ways.

Certain unhealthy habits such as eating fatty food, drinking alcohol and taking pills without a doctor’s prescription can cause significant damage to the organ. In order to keep your liver healthy, there are a number of things we need to do, like:

Exercise regularly and lead an active lifestyle

Drink in moderation and limit your alcohol consumption.

Maintain a balanced and healthy diet by eating fewer fatty foods and more fiber.

Maintain a healthy body weight

Use traditional medicine and remedies with caution.

Reduce or discontinue smoking.

Apart from which, there are also some foods that you can eat in order to keep your liver health. Read on to know:

Vegetables

Cruciferous veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, and sprouts among others are one of the great foods for your liver health. This is because they are a good source of fiber, antioxidants, and phyto chemicals.

Fatty Fish

Fish containing omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and trout are yet another great option. Consuming these in moderation can help in the reduction of NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease).

Coffee

Surprising as it may seem, coffee also has the power to keep your liver health in check. However, the magic will only be seen when you consume it without sugar. It is the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in coffee that are beneficial for the liver,

Nuts

Nuts of different kinds are rich in unsaturated fats which are again, healthy. Eating a handful of those every day can also contribute in reducing risk of NAFLD production. It is noteworthy mentioning that earlier studies have proved it to be more beneficial for men rather than women.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains high content of phenol and mono-saturated fatty acids. Previous studies have shown that these elements have proven to be healthy for the heart. Researchers suggest adding two to nine tablespoons of olive oil to a regular diet.