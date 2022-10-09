How does sleep affect your blood sugar? Know details!

Human body is created in such a way that it needs constant attention and care in order to keep it aware from sicknesses. Improper sleep may lead to imbalances in the body and cause several illness like fluctuation in blood sugar levels. The amount of glucose present in the body is the blood sugar. The glucose in the body comes from the food that is consumed. The blood transports glucose to body cells as energy.

According to researchers, the blood sugar level rises up when a human being is sleeping. The blood sugar level usually fluctuates while sleeping and is not something to be worried about. It’s not a matter of concern for healthy people. Concern may rise when there is sleep deprivation. This can affect our blood sugar levels.

People who have diabetes are at a greater risk and concerned with blood sugar levels due to sleep deprivation. Another consequence of improper sleep is unhealthy sugar cravings. Usually, human body feels low on energy after waking up from inadequate sleep. As a result, the body urge to eat something savoury or sweet.

Diabetes and Sleep:

As per studies, a human being should have a proper sleep of around 7-8 hours for the body to function correctly. Now-a-days, irregular sleep is one of the most important cause of health issues. Both excess sleep and sleep deprivation adversely affect human’s health.

Sleep and Blood Sugar Levels:

As per studies, diabetic people are at greater risk of stroke or heart disease. Thus, they must lead a healthy lifestyle and keep track of their blood sugar levels. Its very important to have adequate sleep for the proper functioning of the body.

People who sleep for less than six hours hours are likely to have type 2 diabetes. If a human being sleeps more than nine hours can also get diabetes. A proper sleep is as important as a balanced diet.

Symptoms of Unhealthy Blood Sugar Levels:

Common symptoms of high blood sugar levels

Nausea

Poor sleep

Dry mouth

Headache

Weakness

Blurry vision

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Extreme thirst

Common symptoms of low blood sugar levels

Feeling hungry

Feeling tired

Dizziness

Sweating

Trembling

Pounding heartbeat

Turning pale

Weakness

How To Improve Sleep?

In case of high blood sugar-

Food intake like Omega-3 fats which can be find in salmon, flax seeds, soybean, fish, eggs, legumes and beans

30-40 minutes of brisk walking

Regular exercise

Yoga and meditation

Weight Management

In case of low blood sugar-

Routine regular exercises such as running, walking, and swimming

Proper diet and focusing on low carb intake

Include high fibre soluble food in the diet such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes

Drink lots of water and keep yourselves hydrated

Chewing the food properly and eating slowly

It’s essential to follow a routine or a proper schedule to manage sleeping habits. Even if one tries to achieve this, it will take some time before one finally gets the desired output. In this busy world, it is difficult to avoid stress and anxiety. But one should always try to maintain a proper lifestyle as nothing is more important than health. As we have always heard the saying that, “Health is wealth”.