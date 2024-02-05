Youth fights against all odds to marry speech impaired lover in Balasore, watch

Balasore: A youth fought against all odds and set a noble example by marrying his speech impaired lover in Odisha. The unique wedding took place in Bahanaga area of Balasore district.

Twenty-one year old Maheswar, son of Buddhia Mallick of Jirital village under Kasbajayapur panchayat in Bahanaga block works in Chennai following completion of his Diploma.

In Odisha, he used to visit his relative’s house in Kochiakoili. During his frequent visits he fell in love with Rukmini, a speech impaired girl from that village.

Rukmini is reportedly physically challenged as she is speech impaired since birth. However, the physical disability of the girl could not become a hindrance on the way of love and Maheswar finally decided to marry her.

The two love birds communicated with each other in sign language. There is no boundary in love. Finally, Maheswar decided to make Rukmini his life partner.

However, his proposal to marry the dumb girl did not go well with his family. Initially they were reluctant to the proposal. However, as Maheswar insisted, his family members finally gave their nod to the marriage.

The two recently got themselves tied in the nuptial knot at the Laxmi Narayan temple in Badagan of Bahanaga. The bride was waiting for the groom along with her family, friends and relatives and the groom went there in a procession accompanied by family, friends and relatives amid sound of music. The marriage was solemnized and the two exchanged garland with each other. They sought blessings from God as well as other seniors present there and the marriage was solemnized. The locals have praised the noble effort of the youth who set an example for others.