Social worker marries physically challenged girl in Odisha

A young social worker has earned appreciation for an inspiring decision. He has married a physically challenged girl. The girl struggled to get a life partner due to her physical deficiency. Yet, the social worker married her and set an example.

Meet Jayant Dhal, a 42-year-old man from Balarampur village in the Dhenkanal district. As a social activist, Jayant has been fighting for a liquor-free State. Reportedly, he had taken a vow that till Odisha attained the ‘liquor-free State’ status, he would not marry. Accordingly, he had not made any attempt to get married. However, after he came to know that Jayanti Behera from his village Balarampur was not getting a suitable candidate due to her physical disability, Jayant came forward. He broke his promise for this noble cause and offered to marry her. It is to be noted that one hand of the girl has some physical deficiency. She has had this deficiency since birth.

Recently, the wedding of Jayanta and Jayanti was solemnized at the Mahakaleshwar Mahadev temple in Dhenkanal.

Social activist Jayanta is also known for his protest against liquor consumption in the State. In the year 2018, a beer bottling plant had been planned to be set up by the Government in the Jhinkirigadi forest area in the Balarampur area. More than a thousand trees had reportedly been chopped for this. During this period Jayanta, along with the women of the village had protested against it. Jayant reportedly led the protest and finally, the plan of setting up the beer bottling plant was cancelled.