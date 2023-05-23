Kendrapara: Poor road condition in Rajnagar block irks villagers, watch

Kendrapara: About 40 thousand villagers of as many as 7 panchayats in Kendrapara district of Odisha are irked over poor road condition in their area. Reportedly, condition of the road from Nalitapatia to Talachua and from Dangamala to Talachua is miserable. And this has made life dejected for people of 7 panchayats.

It is not that the Government is not spending money for improvement of these roads. Crores of money has been spent in the name of road repairing. Yet, despite such huge expenditure the road is full of potholes and other types of obstacles. This has irked the villagers and reportedly they have started preparation for a large scale protest demanding proper road in the area.

The PWD road from Rajnagar to Talachua in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district is said to be the lifeline of Rajnagar block. Reportedly, a stretch of 12 km and 450 meter road spread in between Nalitapatia to Talachua has been put under the PWD Dept. However, this road is now unsafe to travel. Hundreds of vehicles are passing through this road daily. And due to the pathetic road condition accidents on this road are increasing day by day. Even, a few people have lost their lives in these accidents.

As per reports, in 2017 this road had been constructed by the Rural Development Department with a budget of more than Rs 6 crore. However, it has been complained that merely within one month the newly built road again turned into a death trap for commuters. Now, six years have passed but the road condition is yet to improve. One can see potholes of 2 to 3 feet on this road.

More than 40 thousand people of the Khamarsahi, Dangamala, Krushna Nagar, Talachua, Baghamaari, Rangani and Keruanpala panchayats depend on this road. This road leads to the block head quarter from all these panchayats. Also, crores of money has been spent in the name of repair of this road. Yet, leave about bus or truck, even it it tough for a bike to ride comfortably on this road.

Earlier Ambulances have been stuck on this road while shifting pregnant women from Talachua PHC to Rajnagar CHC. Not only Ambulances, even passenger buses have been trapped on this road due to the poor road condition. And hence, as of now Ambulance service from Talachua PHC has been stopped. Despite emergency, patients can avail Ambulance service now once they would reach Dangamal.

Again, the condition of road leading to Dalkhai Chhaka from Dangamal is also pitiable. It has been complained that more than lakhs of rupees have been siphoned in the name of repairing of this road. As per reports, Rs 65 lakh had been sanctioned for repair of this road. That had been provided in two phases. Yet, why the road condition is still such miserable, the locals have asked.

Reportedly, residents of as many as 7 panchayats have raised this matter at the pubic grievance cell of the Collector. Yet, the problem is yet to be solved. If the road condition is such miserable in the summer, one can imagine the condition in the rainy season. Due to this poor road condition the students of these panchayats are deprived off higher education.

This area is located at a distance of about 40 km from the block head quarter. In this area there is marine police station, Bank and health centres besides Rajnagar Tehsil and College, but people are finding it difficult to reach here as well as the district head quarter due to the poor road condition. And silence of the administration has triggered anguish of the people. If the road condition will not improve, seven panchayats of this block wil be cut of from other places including the head quarter.

Now, poor condition of the road in this area has made people bound to travel on the River way. Yet, people are travelling on the waterway in perilous condtion. Even though it is very risky to travel on the river way, still people are bound to do so sans proper road way.

On the oothr hand, Kendrapara Addl District Magistrate has admitted that the said road condition is poor. However, he has also said that the tender proess for this road has been completed and soon the work will begin. Yet, such assurance of the administration is not new to the locals. Reportedly, earlier also such assurances have been given, but still the problem persists.

At this juncture, about 40 thousand people of 7 panchayats are anxiously waiting to see when the condition of the two roads will improve.

Report: Dolagovinda, Rajnagar