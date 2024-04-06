Scientists discover new ocean below the Earth’s surface!

There are five oceans in the world: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Antarctic. But, scientists suggest that there is a possibility of the formation of a new ocean in the world.

However, a discovery has brought some startling facts in this connection. The remarkable discovery has suggested that a vast reservoir of water lies approximately 700 km below the Earth’s surface. The discovery was made by scientists from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

According to them, this new ocean is forming in the South-East region of the continent of Africa as the result of a shift in tectonic plates. Tectonic plates are rocky slabs under the surface of the earth, which slowly move and form mountains, islands, and ocean trenches.

Reports say that there is a crack that divides the African continent in two. This crack is called the East African Rift. It was discovered in the year 2005 and it is 35 miles long. However, scientists say that this rift started forming nearly 22 million years ago.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The two tectonic plates are the Somali Plate and the Nubian Plate. These plates are slowly separating from each other which is resulting in the widening of the East African Rift.

Researchers say that the gap is widening by 0.2 millimeters each year. If this continues, then landlocked countries like Zambia and Uganda will have a coastline of their own.

But, this process will take millions of years and we will not be around to witness this event.