Suleipat dam in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist an ideal picnic spot: Watch

Baripada: The Suleipat dam on the River Khadakhai in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is an ideal picnic spot. Surrounded by natural scenery the spot attracts tourists and picnickers from nearby areas as well as other States. However, the place lacks with basic amenities.

Located at a distance of 15 km from nearest big town Rairangpur the Suleipat dam has been built over the Khadakhai River. The dam is situated in the Suleipat foot hill and nearby also two hills Ukama and Dhusura.

The middle area of the hills is also filled with dense forest that makes it an ideal place for picnic. People not only from Mayurbhanj district and adjacent districts but also from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh visit this place. School students also visit this place for picnic.

However, though tourists visit Suleipat dam across the year there is no proper arrangement of basic facility. There is no arrangement for drinking water, any abundant dustbin and toilet for women. Yet, this place is very good for picnic. Also though the garden near the dam could be beautified, it has not been yet and hence tourists are not very much happy.

We approached the Superintending engineer of Rairangpur Irrigation Division regarding the basic facilities at Suleipat dam. He said that soon all these arrangements will be made available.