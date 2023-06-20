Rath Yatra of Shree Hari Baladev Jew in Baripada on next day of Puri Rath Yatra

Baripada: The world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is underway in the holy city of Puri today. Also called Kalia Saanta, Lord Jagannath has come out of His abode, the Srimandira, along with brother Balabhadra and Sister Devi Subhadra for Rath Yatra.

The three deities are now proceeding towards Shree Gundicha temple while they are onboard their respective chariots. Lord Jagannath has been made to sit on his Chariot Nandighosha while Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are onboard in their chariots Taladhwaja and Darpadalana respectively. It has been said that the confluence of God and devotees has been witnessed on the grand road.

One day after the Rath Yatra of Puri, the car festival takes place in Baripada, the district headquarter of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Since it is believed that Lord Jagannath and His siblings will visit here from Puri on the following day of Rath Yatra, the place is also termed as second Shreekhetra.

This tradition has been followed since long years. Only on the next day of Puri Rath Yatra, the Rath Yatra of Baripada gets organized. As of now, the Ratha and Patha (chariot and road) are ready in Baripada and waiting for the deities. Here the three chariots are waiting for Shree Shree Hari Baladev Jew.

Baripada has become a bustling city these days as it is going to see Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath tomorrow. The craftsmen are putting the finishing touches on the chariots at the Rathakhala.

After recovering from fever, Sri Sri Haribal Dev Jew appeared to the devotee in a youthful appearance called Nabajoubana besha. Along with this, the flag (neta) is tied to the chariot and the Dakhinayana Bandapana worship has been performed. Now only it is the wait for tomorrow when Mahabahu will come.

Baripada has a different tradition of chariot pulling. Devi Subhadra’s chariot is pulled only by female devotees. On the other hand, all preparations have been made by the administration. The police administration has given more importance to security. CCTV has been installed at various places of Badadanda.

A control room along with three temporary watch towers have been opened. In addition, strict monitoring will be maintained from the control room in the Baripada town police station.

As many as 2 additional SPs, 6 DSPs, 15 inspectors and 90 sub-inspectors and ASIs are in charge of Rath Yatra in Baripada. Police personnel will be deployed in civil dress while 27 platoon force will be on guard.