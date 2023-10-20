Professor Ganeshi Lal, a Governor who won the hearts of Odia people

Bhubaneswar: Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal has created a special identity as the People’s Governor. He has created a special impression in Odisha during his tenure of 5 years and 5 months.

It is true that the governor was leading a simple life. Professor Ganeshi Lal always liked to mingle with people. That is why he has become known as the people’s Governor of Odisha.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal used to visit the entire state of Odisha and was not confined to the Raj Bhavan. He mixed with people from all walks of life. The former Governor of Odisha was the patron of art and culture.

Professor Ganeshi Lal, was fond of music he became everyone’s favorite by singing Bande Utkal Janani the Odisha Anthem. In other states of the country, there are many disputes between the governor and the government.

But that was not seen in the case of Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal. He was maintaining good harmony with everyone, be it the government party or the opposition party. He has completed his tenure very smoothly and in an unchallenged manner.

On May 25, 2018, Professor Ganeshi Lal was appointed as the 25th Governor of Odisha. He has done many remarkable works as the Chancellor of the University. His wife Sushila Devi passed away during the Covid pandemic in Odisha. Even on that day the Governor had given priority to the his work.

Simple, soft-spoken and loved by people of Odisha, he holds a special place in everyone’s heart. He used to visit the educational institutes regularly and interact with the students. His relationship with the people of Odisha was very special.

He had great love for the founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta. Odisha has had many governors in the past, but Professor Ganesh Lal has left a special mark during his tenure.

It is worth mentioning that, children were very dear to Governor Professor Ganesh Lal. He set an example for others. He always used to arrive as a guest before time and before the minister arrived. After getting a new governor the people of Odisha are wondering whether he will be ale to match the charm of Professor Ganeshi Lal.

