People refuse to use or own cots in this Odisha village

Deogarh: Tribal people have their own customs and traditions and they respect it without thinking more about the consequence. That is the reason sometimes even important needs like health, hygiene and education get affected.

There is a village in Odisha where people refuse to use or own beds, especially cots. Everybody, irrespective of gender and age obey this rule. And this tradition can’t be challenged because it is related to their religious belief. It is said in respect to the village deity, the villagers refuse to own or use a cot. Further, the villagers also said that if someone tries to make or use a cot in his house, automatically the priest dreams about it and the villagers take appropriate steps so that the unique tradition should not be infringed.

The villagers of Tipirsinga in Laimura Panchayat under Tileibani block of Deogarh district in Odisha refuse to sleep on a cot or any other type of bed in respect to the village deity Goddess Barhen.

There are more than 150 tribal families in the village. They have said that if someone attempts to use cot in his/her house, it automatically turns over. Also, snakes and other reptiles or insects come out in the said house. Besides, the priest of the Goddess called Kalo, dreams about use of the cot and informs the villagers who take appropriate steps.

In respect to the Goddess they don’t use cot but sleep on the ground on a mat made off leaves of date tree.

As per a legend, after knowing about the unique custom, the king visited the village to check whether it is a fact or not. He stayed at Rajbasa, a place by the side of the canal and brought a cot from another village and tried to sleep on it. To everybody’s astonishment, the cot turned over. Then, he offered Pranam to Goddess Barhen Shakti and offered 12 goats to the Goddess, informed the villagers.

For the last time, about two to three years ago someone tried to use a cot in this village, but beforehand it was dreamt by the kalo and he informed about it; the villagers burnt all the under construction cots.

The tribal dominated villages of Tileibani block are still banking on blind beliefs for which at times they are facing health and education related problems. Besides, since the legends are the main education in every household of the village, this beliefs are getting transferred to the new generations. And hence, they are far from getting benefits of the modern society.