Make your healthy summer journey a tasty one
Weight loss always means sacrificing taste, but there are various delicious and exciting foods that can be healthy and tasty.
New Delhi: Weight loss can be a daunting task that demands constant attention to diet and lifestyle. However, it’s a misconception that weight loss always means sacrificing taste and indulging in unappetising dry salads. Contrary to popular belief, there are various delicious and exciting foods that can be healthy and tasty.
As India experiences the scorching summer, cold salads can be a refreshing and delightful addition to one’s diet. It’s an excellent option for those opting for a low-carb diet and aiming to maintain a healthy weight. To help you spice up your salad game, ShareChat creator Rashmi R Rai has come up with three no-fuss, refreshing and delicious recipes that will leave you craving more! Please note that Rashmi R Rai is a food creator and not a certified nutritionist or dietician.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Salad is a total classic! Cucumber, a low-calorie vegetable is known to have high-water content, hydrating our body from the inside while keeping us full! Load your refrigerators with tonnes of cucumbers this summer because you will definitely make this recipe again and again!
Ingredients:
Cucumber – 2 nos
Boiled black channa – 1 and 1/2 cup
Chopped Tomato – 1 nos
Chopped Onion – 1/2
Lemon juice – 1-2 tablespoons
Granted Paneer – 1/2 cup
Chopped Coriander – 1/2 cup
Mint paste – 1/2 cup
Black pepper – 1-2 tablespoons
Green chilli – chopped 2 teaspoons
Schezwan sauce – 4-6 tablespoons
Salt to taste
Method:
Peel the cucumber, and cut them into two lengthwise pieces, deseed them
Add the boiled black channa, tomato, onion, black pepper, green chilli, mint paste, Schezwan sauce and salt. Mix them all well together.
Add this mix to the deseeded cucumbers
Decorate this with grated paneer, chopped coriander and lemon juice
Serve it fresh and enjoy this healthy snack
Green Moong Salad
A chilled hearty bowl of moong salad is all you need to feel refreshed and energised. Extremely filling, easy to digest, low in calories and rich in protein, this scrumptious salad with moong dal can easily be eaten as a meal.
Ingredients:
Boiled green Moong dal – 1 cup
Chopped Cucumber – 1 cup
Tomato – 1
Pomegranate pearls – 1 cup
Walnut – 1/2 cup
Black pepper powder – 2-3 teaspoons
Olive oil – 3 tablespoon
Chopped Coriander – 1/2 cup
Lemon juice – 1-2 tablespoons
Salt to taste
Method:
Take a bowl and add all the ingredients and mix it well.
Refrigerate for 10 minutes if you like your salad cold and serve immediately
Macaroni Salad
The classic macaroni salad is a must-make every year, and we can’t imagine summer without it! This creamy bowl of goodness, made with elbow macaroni, sliced vegetables and yoghurt is a healthy and delicious alternative to your pasta craving.
Ingredients:
Boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni – 2 cups
Boiled white chana – 1 cup
Chopped tomato – 1 cup
Chopped or diced cucumber – 1 cup
Boiled sweet corn – 1/2 cup
Chopped cabbage – 1 cup
Chopped green chilli – 1-2
Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon
Chopped onion – 1
Chinese chilli sauce – 1-2 tablespoons
Yoghurt – 1-2 tablespoons
Method:
Boil the chopped cabbage if you like it soft, or use it raw if you like the crunch
Mix all the ingredients well and enjoy the salad