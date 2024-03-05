Fena, a sweet treat for your mouth from Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: Odisha has many popular sweets produced in different places of the State. Fena sweet is one of them. It is produced in large quantities, especially in Ganjam district. The people of the Gudia caste mainly make it.

As per traditions, many families here give sweets to their daughters during their marriage.

This sweet is made by adding sugar to it. Earlier, Gudia people were getting large number of orders to make this sweet. But now its demand is slowly decreasing.

Even though now also the sweet is found in some places, the family of Durga Prasad Sahu in Padmanabhapur under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district has maintained this profession till today. Talking to Kalinga TV Digital team Durga Prasad said that he gets good number of orders during the marriage season.

