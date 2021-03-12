Deeply saddened by seeing girls walking on foot to college and school, a doctor from Kotputli in Rajasthan used his PF money to the tune of Rs 19 lakh to buy a bus for them with an aim to provide them free service.

According to sources, the girls from five villages had to walk to the college every day to attend their classes as there was no means of transportation. They had to go walking to their institutes even during the monsoon season.

The girls also had to allegedly face constant eve-teasing on the way. These affected their attendance.

Move by their conditions, Dr. Rameshwar Prasad Yadav, decided to invest his PF money to solve their problem at a time when most of the people save it for their own use in the old-age.

Thanks to Yadav’s large heart, now at least 40 girls from places like Ramnagar and Bhopalpura are able to travel to college free of cost.

This is not the first time that Dr Yadav has helped the poor people. Earlier, too he has done many good deeds as a part of his service to the society. He is also said to be associated with the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign and is working to create awareness among the people about it.