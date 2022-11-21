Degrees students regret the most; here is the list as per a study

A recent study has suggested that students who studied journalism as their college majors regretted their decision the most and would jump at the opportunity to go back and take up a different degree. So, here is the list of degrees students regret the most.

“The survey by ZipRecruiter claims that as much as 44% of current job seekers with college degrees regret their college major choice,” reported Education Bytes.

Here are the Degrees students regret the most:

– Journalism- 87%

– Sociology- 72%

– Liberal Arts/ General Studies- 72%

– Communication- 64%

– Education- 61%

– Marketing management and Research- 60%

– Education- 61%inical Assisting- 58%

– Political Science- 56%

– Biology- 52%

– English Literature and Language- 52%

On the other hand students who have graduated in Computer and Information Sciences and criminology are quite satisfied, suggests the study.