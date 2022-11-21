Degrees students regret the most; here is the list as per a study
A recent study has suggested that students who studied journalism as their college majors regretted their decision the most and would jump at the opportunity to go back and take up a different degree. So, here is the list of degrees students regret the most.
“The survey by ZipRecruiter claims that as much as 44% of current job seekers with college degrees regret their college major choice,” reported Education Bytes.
Here are the Degrees students regret the most:
– Journalism- 87%
– Sociology- 72%
– Liberal Arts/ General Studies- 72%
– Communication- 64%
– Education- 61%
– Marketing management and Research- 60%
– Education- 61%inical Assisting- 58%
– Political Science- 56%
– Biology- 52%
– English Literature and Language- 52%
On the other hand students who have graduated in Computer and Information Sciences and criminology are quite satisfied, suggests the study.