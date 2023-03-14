Cricket: Visually impaired tribal girl from Odisha’s Keonjhar makes it to selection trials

Keonjhar: Bringing laurels to the State, a visually impaired tribal girl from the Keonjhar district of Odisha has made it to the selection trials in Cricket. Recently, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the selection of 38 women cricketers for the upcoming selection trials to form the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team. Odisha’s Jhili Barua from Keonjhar district has made it to this list. During the trials, the probable players will be trimmed down to 17 players who will represent the country to play the upcoming bilateral series.

Jhili Birua is the daughter of late Sudarshan and Mamata Birua from Jhanjhana village in Hatadihi block under Anandapur Sub division. At an early age she lost her parents one after one. Then, her grandmother brought up her.

Later she was admitted to a school for physically handicapped in Bhadrak from where she initiated her career as a cricketer. Soon, she shined in the national level. Recently 5 girls from Odisha including Jhili were selected for the above mentioned trial. The local people have conveyed their happiness over the success of Barua.

Jhili Birua’s grit has conquered many odds — the most serious being her own visual impairment. It has also made her a player to be reckoned with in the Odisha Cricket Team of Visually Impaired Women (OCTVIW).

Being a quiet, feeble and fragile youngster Jhili’s demeanour has often left many doubting her capabilities, but she proved them wrong on the field. When she opens matches she turns into a fiery hard hitter, much to her opponents’ dismay.

Recently Anandapur Sub collector congratulated her for the selection and wished her best for the upcoming selection. We hope she will play for India.