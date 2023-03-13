All-women bullet rider team’s stunt show wins heart in Odisha’s Balasore, watch

Balasore: An all-women bullet rider team’s daredevil show has won heart of the spectators recently in Balasore of Odisha. The said team from the Fakir Mohan University showcased a daredevil stunt show on Bullet motorcycles on the Women’s day 2023.

Jeena Priyanka Jethy, an assistant professor of the history department of FM University led the bikers’ team in which a few students and another lecturer took part. Jethy trained the team of girls for the daredevil show.

During the show Jeena was riding the bullet motorcycle and others were showcasing the daredevil stunts. And the ride was executed abiding road safety rules. The team wanted to aware that women can do even daredevil show with the heavy duty bullet motorcycle. This was for the first time that a team from the FM University showcased such a show.

Earlier, Jeena has reportedly exhibited her skills with bullet motorcycle during the parade. And she has been awarded for her skill. She has received training from flying Lieutenant Mihir Ranjan Soren of the Maharshi Daredevil College. She joined FM University as an assistant professor one and half year back. She has approximately 13 years of experience in bike stunt.

The team had sought permission for the stunt show from VC Santosh Ku Tripathy and after getting permission the preparation for the show began. Jethy trained the team in which Jasmine Samantaray, an assistant professor of the psychology department of the University and students Chandini Nayak, Nagi Jamuda and Geetanjali Das participated. The teachers, students, staff and others enjoyed the show and praised Jeena as well as the team.