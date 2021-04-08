9 simple Dos and Don’ts that can be followed after taking Covid 19 vaccine

After vaccination began in the country, so far many people have taken the shot. And now many people want to know what they can do and what they should avoid after taking Covid 19 vaccine. In this context here are some important facts.

It is to be understood that although vaccinated you need a couple of weeks to develop immunity after the second dose.

After the vaccine is administered, the body’s immune system attacks the cells. Hence, the first two or three days after taking the vaccine, people may experience symptoms like fever, headaches, cough or cold. However, it is not a matter to be worried about, since it is the natural reaction of the body. Of course, if you feel severely unwell, it’s advisable to consult a doctor.

Under these circumstances, here are some Dos and Don’ts that can be followed after getting vaccinated.