9 simple Dos and Don’ts that can be followed after taking Covid 19 vaccine
After vaccination began in the country, so far many people have taken the shot. And now many people want to know what they can do and what they should avoid after taking Covid 19 vaccine. In this context here are some important facts.
It is to be understood that although vaccinated you need a couple of weeks to develop immunity after the second dose.
After the vaccine is administered, the body’s immune system attacks the cells. Hence, the first two or three days after taking the vaccine, people may experience symptoms like fever, headaches, cough or cold. However, it is not a matter to be worried about, since it is the natural reaction of the body. Of course, if you feel severely unwell, it’s advisable to consult a doctor.
Under these circumstances, here are some Dos and Don’ts that can be followed after getting vaccinated.
- Once you take a vaccine it does not means that you are completely immune to Covid. You may also transmit to unvaccinated persons. So it is good to continue wearing a mask in public.
- Avoid crowded places and keep social distancing so that you and people around can remain safe.
- If you develop Covid symptoms, do not ignore them thinking you are immune, and consult a doctor immediately.
- Do not get a tattoo or piercing right after your shot. As per medical experts these may trigger an immune response after the jab. Hence, it is best to wait for some days. And before piercing or getting a Tattoo it is better to consult your doctor.
- Do not book any other vaccine appointments if you have already taken one. As per Scientists since there is still not enough information about how the Covid 19 vaccine will interact with others. It is good to wait for at least two weeks to get another kind of shot.
- Do not strenuous physical exercise immediately after vaccination. After taking a shot it is good to take off from physical exercise for at least two to three days.
- Stay hydrated. It is advisable to drink plenty of water after getting vaccinated because water helps our body’s immune response to the vaccine.
- Don’t lose your vaccine card. It is not a medical suggestion but you should keep the vaccine card with you. Since we don’t know when and where that card will be needed and that card is the thing which will allow you to live a ‘normal’ life it is better to keep it with you.
- Should a person take alcohol or not after vaccination: Though there have been no studies yet that taking alcohol after taking vaccine may cause any adverse effects, still it is good to take a only a little amount of alcohol or no alcohol for a few days after vaccine. Also, since it is said that your body will have side effects for some days, it is better to stay away from alcohol for some days.