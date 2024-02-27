Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 banned in Gulf countries

Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Article 370’ has been banned in Gulf countries. The movie is performing well in both domestic and international markets and receiving praise from audiences and critics alike. However, this ban will affect the film’s business in the international market.

Meanwhile, no official explanation for the ban is yet to be issued by the certification board. The ban has raised eyebrows, especially considering the vibrant tourism industry and popularity of Indian cinema in the region.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter was banned in all the Gulf nations expect the UAE.

It is worth mentioning here that, in Article 370, Yami Gautam has portrayed the role of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in a narrative set against the backdrop of the valley, revolving around the revocation of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from her ‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil has surprised fan with his first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 movie. The movie was released on February 23rd.

The music of the movie has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and will be paying tribute to the nation’s heroes.

The whole film cast includes Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

The story has been written by Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar, with screenplay and dialogues by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan, and additional screenplay by Aarsh Vora.