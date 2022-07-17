Will you have sex with your ex, KJo asks Janhvi on ‘Koffee With Karan’

By IANS
janhvi on kofee with karan
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her former boyfriend, on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 and the actress did not stop herself from reacting.

Janhvi, along with actress Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen on the celebrity chat show. The two talked openly about their personal lives.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she would have sex with her ex, pat came to the reply: “No, can’t go backward.”

During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned that they both dated siblings. On the show, the two actresses also talked about their near-death travel misadventures.

Sara also shared her wish to date Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Deverakonda responded to it and wrote on Instagram: “I love how you say, Devarakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection.”

