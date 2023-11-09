“Who is Orry?” Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday reveals in Koffee With Karan 8

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday revealed some interesting details about Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

When Karan Johar asked Sara to tell the world who Orry is, she replied, “Orry? Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” Ananya added, “Someone didn’t know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like ‘Loved, but misunderstood’. I think he’s going by that now.”

Karan Johar seemed intrigued and asked for more details about Orry’s profession. Ananya mentioned that he works for himself and Sara added that he has a great sense of humor and energy.

They also mentioned that Orry is often seen partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids.

According to his LinkedIn page, Orhan Awatramani works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. He has completed his Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York’s Parsons School of Design.

Sara Ali Khan referred to an interview where Orry mentioned, “I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself.” It seems like Orhan Awatramani is a well-known figure in the Bollywood circle and has made quite an impression on Sara and Ananya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Also Read: Ananya Addresses Nepotism Debate From Famous Roundtable Conversation With Siddhant Chaturvedi