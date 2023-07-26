WATCH: Jaya Bachchan says ‘I am not deaf’ to paps at Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani screening

The screening of Rocky Rani kii Prem Kahaani was a star-studded event. Among the several Bollywood stars who attended the show included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Chunky Pandey, and the list goes on.

However, it seemed like Jaya Bachchan was not in a mood during the event. In a video that has gone viral, she can be heard saying, “I am not deaf. Chillao Mat.” This was after the paparazzi called out her name few-a-times as they wanted her to pose for pictures. In fact, she did not even bother to climb up the podium which was built for the stars.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘viralbhayani.’ Take a look at the video here:

Netizens, as always, were quick to respond to the video. A significant section of the audience criticized her for her rude behavior. They even compared Jaya Bachchan to Rekha. One comment on the post said that she was behaving like a school principal.

To the event, Jaya Bachchan had adorned herself with an Indo-Western wear. She was wearing a long red Kurti with a heavily embroidered jacket. On the work front, she will be seen playing the role of an angry, harsh woman in the KJo’s directorial. Karan Johar’s Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit the screens on July 28.