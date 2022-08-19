Watch: Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon groove to ‘Kala Chashma,’ leaves desi fans excited

Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and celebrity host Jimmy Falon have raised the bar of excitement among the desi fans after a BTS video of them from the sets of The Tonight Show surfaced online. In the clip, the two along with some supporting musicians could be seen grooving to one of Badshah’s hit songs ‘Kala Chashma.’

‘Heart Attack’ singer posted the video on their Instagram in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon’s show. The reel begins with the talk show host walking only to stumble down. While Demi looks at him all concerned, the ladies around her start strumming their guitars, and Jimmy surprises everyone with his offbeat dance moves. The whole skit has the beats of “Kala Chashma” playing in the background.

Fans were not only giggling because of Demi and Jimmy’s hilarious encounter, but they also loved that the stars chose a Bollywood song for their piece. One fan wrote, “Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!!” and another commented, “Not Demi using audio from an Indian song 😍😍 queen.”

Demi Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her latest album Holy Fvck. In the show, the singer-actor and the host were seen cracking jokes and playing fun games.