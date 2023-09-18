V’s reaction to IU’s ‘Love Me Again’ cover goes viral on IU’s Show ‘Palette’, Watch

Seoul: In a recent episode of the popular Korean chat show “Palette,” hosted by IU, fans were treated to a memorable moment as IU, a renowned singer and actor, performed a cover of BTS member V’s track, ‘Love Me Again,’ from his solo album ‘Layover.’ The performance left V, also known as Kim Taehyung, visibly impressed.

The internet buzzed with excitement as a clip from the show showcasing IU’s rendition of the soulful track began to circulate widely. In the video, Kim Taehyung could be seen cheering IU on as she took the stage to croon the song. His expressions of appreciation heightened notably when IU effortlessly hit a high note, showcasing her exceptional singing skills.

Fans were quick to react to this captivating interaction. Social media was abuzz with comments lauding IU’s vocal prowess and her ability to infuse her unique style into covers. Many expressed their admiration for her ability to make any song her own with her distinct magic.

Notably, V is the third member of BTS to make an appearance on IU’s show ‘Palette’ to promote their respective solo albums. Prior to this, both J-hope and Suga had also graced the show to promote their albums, Jack in the Box and D-Day, respectively.

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, dropped his highly-anticipated solo debut album, “Layover,” along with the music video for his song “Slow Dancing” on September 8.