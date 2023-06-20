Upasana, Ram Charan welcome baby girl

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and leading actor Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday in the early hours of the morning.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Ram charan and wife upasana
Image Credit: IANS

Hyderabad:  Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and leading actor Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

The baby arrived in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalised wing of the Apollo Hospital here. The birth was announced by the hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing fine.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple early in the morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the baby’s arrival. Fans across the globe have already started celebrations.

Upasana was admitted to the hospital for the delivery on Monday.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last week.

