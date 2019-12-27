TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was recently seen in “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Hum Tum”, has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. He was 37.

There are several reports claiming that the actor was found hanging at his place in Pali Hill. It is also claimed that a suicide note was found from his residence. However, an official word from the police is awaited.

Before committing suicide, Kushal shared an image of his son on his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Actor Karanvir Bohra on Friday shocked everyone when he announced the news of Kushal’s death with a heartfelt post on his Instagram.

“Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial, Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know,” he wrote, added: “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #Kushlani. You will always be remembered as a sad guy who lived a full life.”

Actor Karan Patel’s social media post hinted at Kushal’s struggle with mental health.

“RIP my brother. Guess it’s true when they say, aThe happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts’. Seeing your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. Kushal Punjabi you will be missed forever. I hope and pray you are in a better place. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon,” he wrote in his post.

To Karan’s post, actor Vikaas Kalantri commented: “So right brother. I cannot even imagine him being depressed. Always smiling and happy. But I guess you are right that the happiest people are the saddest inside.”

Kushal came into limelight after winning the reality show “Zor Ka Jhatka”, and went on to do reality shows such as “Fear Factor”, “Paisa Bhari Padega” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. He also worked in movies like “Lakshya”, “Kaal”, “Salaam-e-Ishq”, “Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal” and “Crazy Cukkad Family”.