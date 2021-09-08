‘The Croods: A New Age’ has landed on a release date

By IANS
the croods a new age release date
Image credit- IANS

New Delhi: Animated movie ‘The Croods: A New Age’ is all set to hit cinemas on September 10.

In ‘The Croods: A New Age’, the main protagonists venture off into the unknown in search of ‘tomorrow’. Alongside their friend Guy, the cave family settles on a piece of land and learns that it’s owned by Phil and Hope Betterman.

The main cast returns for the film and includes several names such as Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener reprising their roles from the previous edition.

In supporting roles, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage joins the cast, along with Star Wars veteran Kelly Marie Tran, one of America’s most endearing actresses.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the movie releases in English and Hindi.

