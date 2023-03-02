Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is known to be one of the fittest actresses in tinsel town, suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. The actress confirmed the piece of information along with the fact that she has undergone angioplasty.

The Miss Universe 1994 took to her Instagram to share her health update and wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news â€¦that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic).”