Mumbai: A court here on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days’ NCB custody till September 9.

The duo were brought to the court after a medical checkup at a Sion hospital.

The court sent them to custody till September 9.

The development comes a day after Showik and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following day-long questioning by the drug law enforcement agency as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star’s death.

The duo was arrested after the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case.

The arrest came after it was found that Showik used to order the drugs from another arrested accused Abdel Basit Parihar.

Parihar was arrested on Thursday evening and sent to the agency’s custody till September 9.

An NCB official said that the agency will interrogate Showik and Miranda and also confront them with the other arrested accused.

The official said that the duo will also be grilled over information from laptops and chats obtained by the agency.

According to NCB, Showik used to order ‘ganja’ and marijuana from drug-peddler Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

The NCB registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant’s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

This followed discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.