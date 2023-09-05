Sunny Deol gets trolled for claiming his IQ exceeds 160

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has recently get trolled for his statement in which he claimed that his IQ exceeded 160. He reportedly made an appearance on the Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast titled ‘Sunny Uncensored – Films, Zindegi and More.’

During the interview while telling about his childhood the actor reportedly said that his IQ was something around 160. Sunny said, “ Mera IQ bhot high tha. I had a very high IQ because school main unhone mujhe test kiya tha so my IQ was over 160 something.”

It was even shocking for the interviewer. It is to be noted that IQ level of general people are around 100. If someone has the IQ more than 140 he is considered a genius. Someone having the condition of 160 IQ is very rare. Legendary scientist Albert Einstein had reportedly the level of 160 IQ.

Hence, the statement of the actor did not go well with netizens and they started trolling.

A user wrote, “Lagta h ye IQ aur BP me confuse ho gya h.”

Another user wrote, “Einstein thinks he’s Sunny Deol.”

“Dhai kilo ka brain,” quipped another user.