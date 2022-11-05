Suniel Shetty penned heartwarming note for Athiya on her birthday

By IANS 0
suniel shetty wish athiya on her birthday
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: As his daughter, Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks every inch gorgeous in Indian wear while the actor looks dapper in a suit.

“Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat,” Suniel captioned the image.

Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film ‘Hero’ in 2015. She was then seen in films such as ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

Suniel will next be seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, a series set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.

