SRK, Suhana Khan offer prayers at Tirupati ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Excitement among fans continues to soar high with Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film ‘Jawan’ is all set to release in just two days. SRK and Suhana Khan were spotted in Tirupati during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen accompanying the duo. Shah Rukh and Suhana made a visit to the Sri Venkateswana Swami Temple to offer their prayers. Meanwhile, the Atlee-directorial ‘Jawan’ is geared up for a grand release on September 7.

‘Jawan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after ‘Pathaan.’ The advance bookings for the film have already begun in India. Last week, SRK was seen seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi shrine, ahead of his film’s release.

A video of SRK’s visit to Tirupati has surfaced online. The video shows Shah Rukh in a blue hooded jacket and a pair of brown cargo pants. He can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan were accompanied by actress Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

In yet another video from the temple that surfaced online, SRK was seen sporting a white traditional outfit. He was seen graciously waving at his fans and blowing a flying kiss to them. Suhana Khan also looked elegant in a white salwar suit.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’