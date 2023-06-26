Sonam Kapoor’s crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to make her digital debut as her film 'Blind', a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Sonam Kapoor
Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to make her digital debut as her film ‘Blind’, a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform.

The film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on JioCinema.

You might also like
Entertainment

Malaika sets fire with ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ moves on Arjun’s…

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan travels in economy class, Internet calls it ‘publicity stunt’

Entertainment

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers release ‘Pasoori Nu’ teaser by Arijit Singh

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn remembers late father Veeru Devgan On His Birthday: ‘I exist because…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans