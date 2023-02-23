Shehnaaz Gill pauses singing after hearing ‘Azaan,’ wins hearts

Singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill won hearts once again with her heartfelt gesture when she stopped paused signing after hearing an ‘Azaan’ call.

Recently, Shehnaaz attended an awards function night, where she was asked to sing on the stage. However, in the middle of the song she heard an ‘Azaan’ call and paused in between.

A user captured the moment and shared it on social media. In the video, the singer can be seen standing quietly with her mic as the prayers are on.

While sharing the post the user wrote, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azaan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of a good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz I have only one heart how many times are you going to win it.”

When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill #DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SwxjaogsGY — sal (@navion1990) February 23, 2023

Shehnaaz attended the show as an awardee and won the Digital Personality of the Year award. She was on the stage to receive her award when she was requested to sing a song. However, as she heard the prayer call, she paused singing and resumed it after it was over.

Netizens were highly impressed by her gesture and flocked to the comment section to praise her. One user wrote, “When Shehnaaz heard “Azaan” she stopped her song, such a sweet girl” while many called her, “God’s Gift.”

Shehnaaz looked pretty in an off-shoulder black and white gown, and her fans were even excited as she met Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan.