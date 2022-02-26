Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted at event

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday night. In the star-studded night, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter was spotted leaving the venue with his rumoured actor girlfriend Ananya Panday, after the party. Apart from them, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too were papped together leaving the bash.

In the pics and videos taken by paps, Ishaan can be seen donned in a green shirt and blue denims while Ananya looked cute in a printed short dress. The two were snapped leaving the venue together.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra were also spotted, leaving Shahid’s party, together. Kiara looked gorgeous in a white dress paired with a blazer and Sidharth complimented her with his good looks enhanced in a check shirt and black pants.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor turned 41 on February 25, 2020. Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share unseen pictures of husband to wish him on his birthday.She wrote, “Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage. I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps.”

Later the day, she also shared another picture with Shahid and captioned it, “To many more sunsets together.”