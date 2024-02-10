Satish Kaushik’s last movie Kaagaz 2’s trailer out, film shows fights for his rights

The last film of late veteran actor Satish Kaushik, ‘Kaagaz 2’, is all set to release on March 1, 2024. The makers of the movie released its trailer on Friday. In the film, the concept of a comman man fighting for the right of life, the right to free movement and the right to personal liberty is shown.

Apart from Satish Kaushik, the movie also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Kaagaz 2 is based on real-life incidents and features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra in significant roles.

The first instalment of the movie featured Pankaj Tripathi, while Satish Kaushik also had a role in it.

The movie has been directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain. Meanwhile, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

“My association with Satish ji goes way back. He directed a film for my company, and we produced several films together. ‘Kaagaz 2’ holds a special place in his heart. It is a tribute to my dear friend,” said Ratan Jain, the producer from Venus Films.

“The film’s unique selling point lies in the message: ‘Do not block others’ paths to pave your own. Political rallies and protests often cause traffic jams, inconveniencing common people,” he further added. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

The veteran Bollywood celeb Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away on March 9, 2023 in New Delhi after suffering from a heart attack.