Love Aaj Kal
Photo: IANS

Sara, Kartik’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ first poster out

By IANS

Mumbai: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first poster of their upcoming film “Love Aaj Kal”.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Sara wrote: “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow?”

Kartik too shared the same poster on his Instagram.

Related News

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she wanted to date Nick Jonas

Supermodel Natasha Suri files FIR against man for cyber…

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off likely to premiere in…

Sonam has ‘scariest experience’ with Uber driver…

Introducing the two main characters — Zoe and Veer — director Imtiaz Ali wrote: “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

In the first poster, Sara can be seen lying on Kartik’s back. They both are holding hands. Sara is awake and looks lost in thought while Kartik seems to be sleeping.

The poster shows two different timelines — 2020 and 1990.

Ali’s first installment, which released in 2009, it starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

You might also like
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she wanted to date Nick Jonas

Entertainment

Supermodel Natasha Suri files FIR against man for cyber harassment

Entertainment

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off likely to premiere in 2022

Entertainment

Sonam has ‘scariest experience’ with Uber driver in London

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.