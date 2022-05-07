Sara Ali Khan sings ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ on streets to ‘earn’ money

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to the streets to sing song, sign autographs and clicked selfies for fans in exchange for money. Apparently, it was a task given to her by Farah Khan on the comedy game show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show.’ The show’s co-host Bharti Singh accompanied Sara as she completed her task.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa cracked up a few jokes at Bharti and Farah’s appearances, and then told Sara that since she claimed ownership of the show, she must muster the courage to take up a few dare tasks. Following this, Farah asked her to collect some money. Sara and Bharti then hit the streets to complete the task.

Bharti asked Sara what she would like to do first and the actor contemplated that it will be too much if she cleans up the space. To this Bharti joked, “”Right, that will take a lot of time and I will have to complete your films. We have the same figure, you see.”

Sara then decided to use her celebrity image and shouted like a street hawker, “Hello hello, paise de ke selfie khichwa lo koi (You can get selfies in exchange for money).” Hearing this, two boys present nearby, went upto them and offered Rs. 20 to Sara for a selfie. However, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress refused them.

Next, they stopped a rickshaw driver but he told them, “Madam, how can we give you money?”

Finally, Sara and Bharti found a man who gave them Rs. 100 for a selfie with the actress. Following this, another man came forward and offered Rs. 500 demanding Sara to sings for them. She did not disappoint the fan and sang ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein.’

Lastly, Sara took a lift from a biker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The khatra khatra show 2022 (@the_kk_show59)

On work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from that, Sara is currently shooting for Gaslight which also starrs Vikrant Massey. She has recently wrapped up the shoot for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar’s next.