Samantha shares ‘girl bonding’ picture with friends

By IANS
samantha ruth prabhu
Image credit- IANS

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Akkineni uploaded a series of pictures on her social media account on Monday. Her party time with actresses and friends Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh giving major goals of ‘girl bonding’ to her fans.

The pictures gave a glimpse into how her weekend was spent. It also featured her pet dogs in a tussle game over a slipper.

While one post was a selfie of Samantha, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker, the other picture was of Samantha and Keerthy pouting with roses tuck behind their ears.

Samantha has given a miss to this year’s SIIMA awards. Her husband and actor Nani received her award for Best Actress in ‘Oh Baby’ in her stead.

Also Read: Astro: Jinjin tests positive Covid-19, Moonbin, Sanha waiting for test results

You might also like
Entertainment

Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra on pornography case

Entertainment

Astro: Jinjin tests positive Covid-19, Moonbin, Sanha waiting for test results

Entertainment

SRK bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Entertainment

Sonu Sood defends himself over IT raids controversy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online