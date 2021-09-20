Astro: Jinjin tests positive Covid-19, Moonbin, Sanha waiting for test results

K-pop boy band Astro’s leader JinJin has tested positive for Covid-19, members Moonbin and Sanha are waiting for their test results.

Park Jin Woo, popularly known by his stage name JinJin, is a rapper, singer, composer, songwriter and model. Along with that, he is also the leader, main rapper and lead dancer of the South Korean musical boy band ‘Astro’. The band debuted in the year 2016, under the label Fantagio. However, JinJin’s official debut as a composer happened with the song ‘Bloom’ which is a track on their first studio album All Light.

The news regarding Jin Woo’s Covid test result was shared on the band’s official Twitter page. The statement also revealed that members Moonbin and Sanha will be tested for the virus, along with all the other staff members who have crossed paths with JinJin in recent times.

According to Soompi, the banner shared the statement on the group’s official fan cafe. The report reads that JinJin has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and even though the initial PCR report came negative, the rapper continued getting the symptoms. However, on September 19 his positive test results were confirmed. He is currently under self-quarantine and is waiting for further instructions from the authorities.

Moonbin and Sanha who met him in recent times have also undergone the tests and are now waiting for their test results. Fantagio Entertainment further announced that the band’s upcoming events would be cancelled for now and all the staff members will enter voluntary self-quarantine.

Astro is a K-pop boy band that comprises six members- MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. They debuted with the single Hide & Seek and were thereafter named as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard.