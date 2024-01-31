Salman Khan’s production house issues warning for fans against fake casting calls

Salman Khan Films, Salman Khan’s production company, has warned fans against fake casting calls made by some unethical people using his name. The company will reportedly take legal action against those people who are making fake casting calls using the name of the star.

Salman Khan Films stated that they are not related with any third party for casting in films. Moreover, the firm is also planning to take legal action against those fraudulent people.

The statement released by the company on behalf of Salman Khan clarified that neither the Mr Salman Khan nor the company is inviting anyone for any film casting currently. Moreover, they also cautioned that there is no casting agents hired by them for any of their future films. So, fans should not trust or act upon receiving any emails or messagesinviting you to caste in Salman Khan’s film. The company will take legal action if they found anyone falsely using Mr Khan’s or Salman Khan Film’s name in any unauthorised manner.

this is not the first time the SKF has released such a statement. Salman’s company also warned against similar fake casting calls using his name last year.

The SKF film production and distribution company was founded by Salman Khan in 2011. The money generated from film productions is reportedly donated to the Being Human organisation. Chiller party was the first film produced by the production company. Later, other movies including Hero, Notebook, Race 3, and other movies were also produced under the production banner.

Moreover, Bharat, Kaagaz, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have also been backed by SKF. Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.