Salman Khan spotted at choreographer Mudassar Khan’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen attending the wedding reception of choreographer Mudassar Khan.

Mudassar took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Salman hugging him during his wedding.

The ‘Dabangg’ star looked dapper in a black shirt paired with denims as he made a grand entry to the event.

Muddasar captioned the clip: “This moment will forever stay in my heart. Thank you sir.”

The choreographer has worked with Salman Khan in films such as ‘Ready’, ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Bodyguard’.

Mudassar got married to Riya Kishanchandani. On Sunday, he took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his newly-wedded wife.

He captioned it: “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani. Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna.”

