special christmas message by salman khan
Image Credits: IANS

Salman Khan Shares A Special Christmas Message For Fans

By IANS

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan shared a special Christmas message for fans on Friday, emphasising the importance of communal harmony.

He posted a video that features people in front of a Christmas tree, playing the song “Jingle bells” on various instruments including the sitar, sarangi and the dhol.

Salman captioned it: “Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai… wishing all a merry xmas.”

His fans loved the post and wished him a merry Christmas, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


On the work front, he is busy promoting his production “Kaagaz”, helmed by Satish Kaushik.

“True story of a man who was declared dead on #Kaagaz. Premiering 7th January 2021 on @ZEE5Premium and simultaneously in selected theatres in UP,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman’s upcoming acting projects are “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, “Kicks 2”, and “Antim: The Final Truth”.

You might also like
Entertainment

Rajinikanth Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital Over Fluctuating BP

Entertainment

Internet Questions Ismail Darbar’s Choice Of Song At Gauahar-Zaid’s…

Entertainment

Sonam Pens Down Warm Wishes For Dad Anil Kapoor On His 64th Birthday

Entertainment

My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever, says Ranbir Kapoor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.