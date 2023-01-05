RRR: SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli is making history by receiving several awards for his blockbuster movie RRR. The director, who has already won a number of prestigious prizes, has now added a new one to his collection after being recognised as the best director at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The director, his wife, Rama Rajamouli, his son SS Karthikeya, and other family members attended the awards ceremony.

Rajamouli thanked the jury and the crowd for their support of his movie after accepting the award. “You have brought a modest film from the south of India to the attention of many people.” He also remembered the looks on the audience member’s faces when his movie was first released. “It was pure bliss of wonder, like what the hell we just saw.”I want my audiences to feel that,” he said. The director also expressed his gratitude to his family for their unwavering support.

The official Variance Films Twitter page shared the news, with the caption, “The great @ssrajamouli accepting a well-deserved award for Best Director of 2022 from the New York Film Critics Circle. Hoping this award shows him how much joy his film has brought audiences around the world. #RRR #FYC.”

Have a look:

RRR is ready to add another prestigious award to its name at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The RRR team, including, SS Rajamouli, his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and MM Keeravani, will attend the award ceremony.

