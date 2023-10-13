Renowned TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya dies of cancer at 67

Renowned film and TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya passed away on October 8. According to reports, she has been battling cancer for the past half-year. Her career spanned a total of 45 years in the world of entertainment.

Bhairai Vaidya was known for her versatile roles both in Gujarti and Hindi films. Notably, she gained recognition for her recent roles in the TV show ‘Nima Denzongpa,’ where she worked alongside co-star Surabhi Das.

Her career highlights included working in shows like ‘Hasratein’ and Mahisagar.’ She made her Bollywood debut in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Taal and played a pivotal role in Salman Khan’s ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.’

The demise of Bhairavi Vaidya, who featured in several movies and television shows, has left her colleagues and co-stars hearts broken. Speaking to a news portal, actor Babul Bhavsar remembered her saying, “I did a play years ago. She was very gentle by nature. And she used to play the character like that. Even if she fights in real life, we feel that this was sweet talk. Just do your job and leave.”