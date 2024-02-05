Rapper Killer Mike arrested at Grammy moments after winning three awards!

Rapper Killer Mike was allegedly arrested after winning three of the music industry’s biggest prizes for rap music at 66th Annual Grammy Awards, said witnesses.

However, Los Angeles police have given no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, his hands cuffed behind his back.

According to reports provided by Hollywood Reporter, Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” and best rap album for “Michael.”

Born Michael Render, the rapper is also a well-known for social activism on issues such racism and police brutality

However, his agent have not responded to the incident yet.