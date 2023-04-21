Rapper Badshah shares reel on Salman’s hit song ‘Dil Deewana’: Watch

Indian rapper and singer Badshah always keeps sharing about his personal and professional lives on Instagram. Recently, he shared a video where he can be seen enjoying the Salman Khan hit song.

The rapper shared a throwback video in which he can be seen walking towards the camera with a colourful hoodie jacket and a cap while Salman Khan’s song “Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na” is being played in the background.

While sharing this video, Badshah captioned, “This song is a vibe, also low-key, wishing for winters to come back.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Soon after the video went viral, netizens started commenting with their views on the post. One user said, “Iesme bhi ab apni aawaj dene ka soch raho kya (Are you thinking of giving your voice to this too?)”

Recently, Badshah’s new song, Sanak, was released about a month ago. The song has been trending on Youtube, and just after its release, it has become embroiled in controversy. A priest from Ujjain, MP, has objected to the emperor’s use of obscene words in the name of Lord Shiva, and an FIR has been lodged against him regarding this.