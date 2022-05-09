Rapper Badshah adds Audi Q8 to his collection, car worth over ₹1.23 crore

By WCE 8
Badhshah new car
Image credit- Instagram/Badshah

Bollywood rapper Badshah recently added an Audi Q8 to his luxury car collection. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with his new vehicle.

In the pic, the musician can be seen donned in a red jacket and black pants as he stood next to his car with one of his hand on the bonnet.

While sharing the pic Badshah wrote, “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin @dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Soon after Badhshah shared the picture, many flocked to the comments section to congratulate him. One user jokingly wrote, “Dukan kholni ek din bhai ne gadion ki (My brother is planning to open his own shop someday)” another comment read, “Sir waise aap kitni Gadia loge.”

Also Read: Rapper Badshah admits he suffered from depression, anxiety

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Prithviraj’ trailer out: Akshay Kumar shines in the role of legendary…

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out with Brahmakumaris, fans get emotional

Entertainment

Ira Khan celebrates birthday with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and brother Azad

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts huge diamond ring as she poses with a mystery man!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.